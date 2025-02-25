Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51), reports. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.50 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion
In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,090. This represents a 18.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,329 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $128,398.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,675.60. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock worth $600,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
