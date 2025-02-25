Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.77 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($3.77), Zacks reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%.

AHT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,451. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

