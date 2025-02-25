ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.87, Zacks reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%.

ASM International Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $587.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $594.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.60. ASM International has a 52 week low of $510.81 and a 52 week high of $813.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price objective for the company.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

