Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Astec Industries

Astec Industries Price Performance

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -649.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,273,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 669,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.