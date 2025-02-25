AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,467,000 after buying an additional 325,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

