Avalon Capital Management Sells 6,879 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average is $245.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

