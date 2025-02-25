Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.55% of Medtronic worth $1,591,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
