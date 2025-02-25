BankPlus Trust Department Makes New $223,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.