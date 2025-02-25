BankPlus Trust Department Purchases Shares of 577 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

