BankPlus Trust Department Takes $172,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after buying an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,917,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,900,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $434.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.00. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

