Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $349.99 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

