Bentley Systems (BSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $349.99 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
