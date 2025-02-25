Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Tesla, Li Auto, Rivian Automotive, Baidu, Vale, Lucid Group, and XPeng are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, and sale of electric vehicles or related technologies such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and electric drivetrains. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving and growing market for sustainable transportation, though they can also be subject to market volatility and competitive pressures within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.25. 85,575,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,636,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.52 and a 200 day moving average of $314.96. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,116,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,104. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,783,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,866,188. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. 2,376,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. Baidu has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 18,838,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,926,832. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 66,431,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,393,453. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPeng stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 8,284,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,629. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Further Reading