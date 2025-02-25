B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.
B&G Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 2,552,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
B&G Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B&G Foods
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.