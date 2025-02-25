B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 2,552,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

