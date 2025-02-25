Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,375. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 92.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.