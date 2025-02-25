Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,098,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.