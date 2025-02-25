Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 2,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.