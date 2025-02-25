Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 255 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

