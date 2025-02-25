Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,682,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,611,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.
Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network
In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,158.98. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.