Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MTSR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metsera Stock Up 1.1 %

About Metsera

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Metsera has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

