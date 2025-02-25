Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 268,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,427. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $891.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.