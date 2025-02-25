Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.0 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Carter’s Stock Down 16.2 %

CRI stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

