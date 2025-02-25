Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Centrepoint Alliance’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Centrepoint Alliance Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08.
About Centrepoint Alliance
