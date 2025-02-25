Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Centrepoint Alliance’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The company offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advises to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage aggregation services to mortgage brokers; investor directed portfolio services and investment management services to financial advisers, accountants, and their clients; and consulting services to self-licensed advisers and licensees.

