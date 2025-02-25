Citigroup Cuts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,600 ($20.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.56) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

Mondi Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNDI stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,227.50 ($15.49). 910,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,212.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,304.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,618 ($20.42). The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew King purchased 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.65) per share, for a total transaction of £301.86 ($380.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 50 shares of company stock valued at $59,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

