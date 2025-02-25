Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

CLNE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,500. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

