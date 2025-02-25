ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $0.80 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

