Comparing Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 146.96%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -82.90% -98.67% -44.11% Ascent Solar Technologies -28,235.93% -1,360.73% -157.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $127.00 million 0.33 -$50.29 million ($3.80) -0.87 Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 6.05 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

