Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.69. Comstock shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 130,152 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $674.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comstock by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 282,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

