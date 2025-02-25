Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

