Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

