Contrasting Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Solutions International and Unrivaled Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.60 $26.31 million $2.36 12.85 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 17.19 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Power Solutions International and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

