Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.78.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 14.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

