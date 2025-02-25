CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 665.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

