Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 79806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank A/S
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.