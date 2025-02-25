Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 79806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 41.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

