Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 155.77% and a net margin of 13.15%.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $1.105 dividend. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.74%.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,569.15. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

