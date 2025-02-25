Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.66 and last traded at $110.81. 2,008,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,071,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

