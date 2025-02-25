Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

