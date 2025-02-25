Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

