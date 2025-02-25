Diedre J. Gray Sells 15,157 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,338. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

