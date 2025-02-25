Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $737,848.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

