Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $737,848.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.