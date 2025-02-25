DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.68 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of DOCN traded up $5.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.54 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

