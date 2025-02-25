DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$890.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.7 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE DOCN traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,573.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

