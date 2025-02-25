dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

DOTD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87 ($1.10). 625,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The company has a market cap of £265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that dotdigital Group will post 4.6030099 earnings per share for the current year.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

