Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Driven Brands stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

