Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS.

DEA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 1,263,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,948. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

