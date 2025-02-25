Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 965 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.90. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

