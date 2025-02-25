EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

