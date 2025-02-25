Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

ELAN traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,715,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,626. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

