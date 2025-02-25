Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Director Sells $1,016,920.59 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,016,920.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,547.70. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Andrew Summers sold 50,751 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,502.30.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $381,675.38.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $525,461.67.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELMD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. 153,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The company has a market cap of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

