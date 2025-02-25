Embark Early Education Limited (EVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
