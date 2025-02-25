EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $269.06 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

