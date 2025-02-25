EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $5.53 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EME opened at $390.43 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $269.06 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
